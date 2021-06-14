Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

