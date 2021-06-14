Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.95

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

