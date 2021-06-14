Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $82,042.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.