Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0019

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,690.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.82 or 0.06398325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.01569263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00437581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00147075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00676930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00431492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

