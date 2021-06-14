Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

