LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

