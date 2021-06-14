LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. 20,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

