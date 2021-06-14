Liberum Capital Increases Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 800

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RWA traded up GBX 13.38 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 719.38 ($9.40). 45,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of £548.96 million and a PE ratio of 95.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 669.03. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).
About Robert Walters
