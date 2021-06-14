Liberum Capital Increases Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 800

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RWA traded up GBX 13.38 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 719.38 ($9.40). 45,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of £548.96 million and a PE ratio of 95.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 669.03. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

