Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $337,638.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $337,638.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

