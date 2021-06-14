LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.89 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $45,987.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,039,605,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,185,909 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.