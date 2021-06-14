Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.84 on Monday. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

