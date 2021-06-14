Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 240.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

