Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 262,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 201,694 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $66.95. 7,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

