Linear Market Capitalization Tops $125.00 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $125.00 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,686,064,381 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

