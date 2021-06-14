LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LINUF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. LiNiu Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

