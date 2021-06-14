LINKA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $471,539.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, LINKA has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $471,539.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

