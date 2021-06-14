LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0189 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $10,997.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

