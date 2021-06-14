Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $47.37 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00022856 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $146,097.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00186959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.39 or 0.01081546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.03 or 1.00066935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,160,344 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.