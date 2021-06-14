Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 36,655 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.43% of Terex worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 5,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.