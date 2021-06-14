Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 37,398 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

