Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 37,850 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,135. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

