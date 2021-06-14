Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 9,185 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

