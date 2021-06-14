Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Diodes comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.32% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diodes by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,574 shares of company stock worth $13,977,140 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

