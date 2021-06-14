Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,000. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.42% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,523 shares of company stock worth $6,483,949 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

