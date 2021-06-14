Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,580. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

