Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 167,830 Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.84% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,202 shares of company stock worth $5,280,215 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

