Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 169,610 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.75% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 over the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,098. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

