Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 216,000 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 347,550 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 18,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,102. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

