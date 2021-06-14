Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 263,460 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 15,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

