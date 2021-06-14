Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Astec Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.54% of Astec Industries worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,713,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,314,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

