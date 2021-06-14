Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.27% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.68. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,526. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

