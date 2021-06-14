Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 170,125 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the period. SI-BONE comprises 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of SI-BONE worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SIBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,113 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,888 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

