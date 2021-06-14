Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 35,775 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.21% of Inari Medical worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NARI traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,364. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,609,850. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

