Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,000. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 130,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.28. 14,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.