Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 114,945 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.40% of DermTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in DermTech by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in DermTech by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DermTech by 212.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,448. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,336 shares of company stock worth $9,202,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.