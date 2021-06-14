Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 517,365 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 517,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,995,000. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.58% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

