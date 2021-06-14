Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 93,785 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

CVLT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,162. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

