Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

GNRC traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

