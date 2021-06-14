Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.37% of Pulmonx worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,605. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

