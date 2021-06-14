Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Cardlytics worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,148,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,444,884. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.23. 6,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.