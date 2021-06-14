Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies makes up 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.81. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,813. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

