Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vericel worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 719.75 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

