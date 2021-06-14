Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.50. 4,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

