Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Freshpet worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 39.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6,641.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $3,786,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

