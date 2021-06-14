Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $11.98 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. Magnite makes up about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 76,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,356. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

