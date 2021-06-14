Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $13.38 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.26% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,899. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.