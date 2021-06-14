Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.81 Million in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 280,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.49% of The Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. 5,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.