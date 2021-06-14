Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.16 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,754,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.