Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.31% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.