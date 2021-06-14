Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $8.82 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,000. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.